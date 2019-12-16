Last updated: 03:10 PM ET, Mon December 16 2019

Marriott Announces Plans for W Cairo

Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff December 16, 2019

Afternoon cityscape of Cairo, Egypt
As demand for luxury accommodation options grows in Egypt, Marriott International, Inc. announced a new agreement with Landmark Sabbour that will bring he W Brand to Cairo.

W Cairo is expected to open in 2024 and will be situated in 1-Ninety—a 3 million-square-foot, mixed-use development in the New Cairo district that offers retail space, commercial and residential components. The property is also just 16 miles from Cairo International Airport.

According to Marriott, the new property will embody W Hotels’ work hard, play hard philosophy with a signature WET Deck (pool deck), AWAY Spa and FIT Fitness Centre alongside 350 stunning rooms and suites. There will be multiple food and beverage venues, plenty of spaces to mix and mingle, plus meetings and events space which will include a 5,000-square-foot Great Room.

“New Cairo is a burgeoning, dynamic lifestyle destination in Cairo, and we are excited to collaborate with Landmark Sabbour to redefine modern luxury in one of the most awe-inspiring travel destinations in the world,” said Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East and Africa for Marriott International. “This signing not only illustrates our commitment to Egypt but also reinforces the increasing demand for the W Hotels brand in this region and around the globe.”

Eng. Amr Sultan, managing director of Landmark Sabbour, said: “We choose to work with those who share our development standards, innovative perception of luxury community building, and whose objectives align with our own. Our collaboration with Marriott International represents another milestone in our growth; it further demonstrates our commitment to collaborate with industry leaders and stands as a chance to integrate the unique customer-centric services of W Hotels into our line of upscale products in 1-Ninety.”

