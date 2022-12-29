Marriott Announces Transformation of Sheraton Brand Throughout China
Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands announced four new reimagined properties from Xi’an to Nanjing. These properties join the growing number of hotels around the world featuring the brand’s design transformation.
The design balances timelessness with a fresh and modern feel where guests can feel comfortable and at ease whether working, meeting or relaxing. In addition, Sheraton’s new elevated food and beverage philosophy and technology integration add to the brand’s transformation.
“Following the transformation of four incredible hotels across Greater China, we’re excited to welcome these four additional hotels in the region entering a new chapter showcasing the brand’s new vision,” said Amanda Nichols, Global Brand Leader, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, in a statement. “As Sheraton continues to inspire new journeys into the new year, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy all the familiar comforts of the brand, but with fresh, contemporary updates along with new, exciting guest-programming experiences.”
With proximity to many places of interest in Xi’an, Sheraton Xi'an Chanba offers 228 residential-style guest rooms and suites with serene, bright spaces and captivating city views. Design cues were taken from the city’s culture and history, especially that of the Tang Dynasty.
Located in the heart of Xi’an Software New City in Xi'an Hi-tech Industries Development Zone, Sheraton Xi’an South features 321 modern guest rooms and suites with bright, well-lit spaces and warm residential appeal.
Meanwhile, situated on a picturesque 575-mile coastline in Xiangshan, Sheraton Ningbo Xiangshan Resort is the first resort in Asia Pacific reflecting Sheraton’s new design transformation. The interior incorporates elements of the area’s distinctive rock formations and its local fishing heritage. 270 spacious and modern guest rooms and suites sport sea or mountain views and select rooms include an outdoor balcony.
Sheraton Nanjing Kingsley Hotel & Towers offers a prime location in Nanjing’s financial and commercial center – the Xinjiekou business zone. The design incorporates the elements of local arts and culture such as the staircase handrails and screens that create a modern rendition of the local Jinling Folding Fans. In addition, 70 rooms and suites have been renovated in phase one of the hotel’s refresh.
These properties join Sheraton Guangzhou Hotel, Sheraton Mianyang, Sheraton Zhaoqing Dinghu, and Sheraton Chengdu Pidu as transformed Sheraton-branded properties in Greater China.
