Marriott Bonvoy Announces New 2021 Hotel Openings
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz February 04, 2021
Marriott Bonvoy announced that it will open several new select service branded hotels in sought-after destinations like Maui and Tulum in 2021.
The first of these, the Residence Inn by Marriott Cancun Hotel Zone opened in January. The hotel features all suites with kitchens and separate work, living and sleeping spaces. It also features a complimentary grocery service so guests can cook at their leisure.
The Moxy Miami South Beach hotel is slated to open in February 2021. This hotel is the first Moxy resort-style property and is located steps away from the beach. The new resort features a design that is reminiscent of the glamor of mid-century Havana with an unmistakable Miami tropical flair. With six new drinking and drinking venues, including a rooftop bar, Moxy is sure to become a great place to party.
Aloft Tulum is expected to open in March 2021. Located within close proximity to some of the best beaches in the area, as well as the Tulum Mayan ruins, this hotel will include 140 loft-style rooms and suites with an airy boho-chic design.
The AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea will open in April 2021. Located within three acres of lush Hawaiian paradise, the 110-room resort offers an infinity pool and view of the ocean, as well as several other islands and Mount Haleakala. It also is within walking distance of the island's best beaches.
Lastly, the Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlán Sinaloa Mexico will open in October 2021. Featuring an infinity pool, open-air beachfront kitchen, beautiful beaches and a kids club, the hotel is a great option for those who want to travel to the Golden Zone, or the Zona Dorada in Mexico.
“With pent-up demand predicted to lead to ‘revenge travel,’ our booking trends indicate an uptick in leisure travel planning after a difficult year,” said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand & Marketing Officer of Marriott International. “Leisure destinations continue to be a bright spot in the progress to recovery and has become a priority growth area across all of our distinctive brands, including our popular select-service hotels. These new properties will offer a chance to escape with flexible, open spaces that allow our guests to once again embrace the freedom of travel when they are ready.”
The select-service brands Marriott Bonvoy offers caters to travelers who like casual, convenient dining options, great hospitality and no added fees. Room rates include access to fitness centers and complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as other amenities. Typically popular among business travelers, these new hotels also hope to cater to leisure travelers.
Marriott Bonvoy recently launched flexible work options with the Day Pass, Stay Pass, and Play Pass programs.
For more information, please visit Marriott.
For more information on Cancun, Mazatlan, Maui, Miami
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS