Marriott Bonvoy Launches Summer, Fall Bonus Points Promotion
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood August 14, 2020
Marriott Bonvoy members will be excited to learn the hotel company has launched a new Summer/Fall promotion offering bonus points for upcoming stays.
Travelers who are members of the Marriott reward program and register for the promotion through October 18 will receive 2,500 bonus points for their first and second upcoming paid stays, plus a one-time bonus of 5,000 additional points after their third booking.
US Hotel Occupancy Won’t Recover Until 2023Hotel & Resort
US Virgin Islands Reinstates Stay at Home Order Through Aug. 31Impacting Travel
What It’s Like to Open a Hotel During the COVID-19 PandemicHotel & Resort
Anguilla Accepting Traveler Applications Beginning August 21Destination & Tourism
Since there is no limit to the number of bonus points members can earn with the promotion, travelers would continue to receive 2,500 bonus points for every paid stay thereafter throughout the promotional period.
Marriott also provided some helpful tips to take advantage of the promotion, including registering ASAP to begin earning points, mandating no length of stay requirement and booking directly with the company to ensure they qualify for the bonus points.
Homes & Villas by Marriott International, ExecuStay, Marriott Executive Apartments and Marriott Vacation Club owner-occupied weeks, as well as nights spent while redeeming an award, are not eligible for bonus points.
In addition, Marriott is introducing new health and safety protocols, such as new cleaning technologies, cleaning regimen changes, contactless check-in, mandatory masks for guests and employees and more.
Earlier this week, Marriott introduced digital content about redefined processes and reimagined spaces guided by cleanliness experts and best practices to help hosts, organizers and attendees plan and execute meetings and connect with confidence.
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS