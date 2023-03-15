Marriott Bonvoy Offering College Basketball Experiences for March Madness
Marriott Bonvoy announced several experiences and offers to celebrate March Madness as the company enters its seventh year as the Official Hotel Partner of the NCAA.
Marriott will once again welcome spectators during key basketball tournament events—from Selection Sunday to The Final Four—along with unique game experiences through the company’s platform, where members can redeem points to access sports, food, music and entertainment.
“March Madness is one of the most anticipated sports travel occasions of the year for our basketball fans, student-athletes and others involved with participating colleges and universities, so we are thrilled to partner with Marriott Bonvoy to ensure they have a wonderful, unforgettable tournament experience,” NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said.
The hotel giant is ready to greet March Madness ticket holders with exceptional service as they travel to the Women's Final Four in Dallas for games on March 31 and April 2 and the Men's Final Four in Houston for games on April 1 and April 3.
“Travel and sports are both about connecting people and creating lasting memories, and we’re beyond excited to continue our partnership with the NCAA to help fans make the most of what are sure to be unforgettable tournaments,” Marriott Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Julius Robinson said.
Through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, members can redeem points earned through hotel stays and everyday spending to bid on unforgettable tournament experiences. Members can get close to the action by bidding on tickets to Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games for both the Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments, as well as unprecedented Final Four and championship experiences.
“Through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, we can connect members with a breadth of unique experiences – something for every kind of fan – tailored to their interests, during March Madness events and beyond,” Robinson continued.
Last week, Marriott received approval from the Mexican government to acquire the City Express brand portfolio from Hoteles City Express. The company’s jump into the affordable midscale segment was approved by Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to closing conditions.
