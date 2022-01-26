Marriott Bonvoy Offering Members New Global Promotion
Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman January 26, 2022
Marriott is enticing its members to get out there and travel this spring with its newest promotion – with every paid night, members receive 1,000 bonus points and an additional Elite Night Credit.
These extra rewards mean members can be fast-tracked to higher loyalty status resulting in even more perks and deals. Members can book their stays globally at participating Marriott Bonvoy partners.
This promotion, which is for nights between February 8, 2022, through May 4, 2022, makes it even easier to obtain a higher loyalty status. With just a five-night stay, a Marriott Bonvoy member could become a Silver Elite – meaning 10 percent bonus points on future stays and late check-outs.
Marriott Bonvoy has an array of hotels available across the globe. Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, being gifted extra bonuses with your stay is always a plus. And with the brand’s recent acquisition of Blue Diamond Resorts this past fall, there are even more resorts dotted throughout the Caribbean that travelers can choose from.
In order to participate in the promotion, Marriott Bonvoy members must register before April 20, 2022, here and book their nights through Marriott.com, Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app or through a reservations center. There is no restriction on how many nights one member can earn during the promotional period – therefore a potential of 85,000 bonus points and 85 bonus Elite Night Credits can be earned during the 85-night period.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS