Last updated: 09:16 AM ET, Mon November 07 2022

Marriott Bonvoy Partners with Rakuten for Loyalty Exchange Program

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 07, 2022

Marriott International, Marriott, hotel logo, Marriott Logo
Marriott International logo. (photo via Marriott International)

Marriott International, Inc. has partnered with Rakuten Group, Inc. to offer a new way for Marriott Bonvoy members to use their points, with the ability to exchange them with Rakuten Points.

Currently, Marriott Bonvoy members can exchange their points for Rakuten Points, with a transfer rate of three Marriott Bonvoy points to one Rakuten Point, with a minimum of 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

A later phase will allow members to exchange Rakuten Points with Marriott Bonvoy points.

Rakuten and Marriott Bonvoy have been partners since late last year, when they agreed to connect Rakuten members with Marriott Bonvoy offers.

Julie Purser, Vice President, Marketing, Loyalty & Partnerships, APAC, Marriott International, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the new points exchange program between Marriott Bonvoy and Rakuten to bring even greater value and convenience to the members.”

"The new points exchange agreement will enable Marriott Bonvoy members to choose how they would like to utilize their Marriott Bonvoy points – whether through the many services Rakuten Group offers, for daily purchases with Rakuten Points at affiliated stores across Japan, or using Rakuten Points for stays at hotels across the Marriott portfolio through the Rakuten Travel platform,” Purser continued.

