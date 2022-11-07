Marriott Bonvoy Partners with Rakuten for Loyalty Exchange Program
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 07, 2022
Marriott International, Inc. has partnered with Rakuten Group, Inc. to offer a new way for Marriott Bonvoy members to use their points, with the ability to exchange them with Rakuten Points.
Currently, Marriott Bonvoy members can exchange their points for Rakuten Points, with a transfer rate of three Marriott Bonvoy points to one Rakuten Point, with a minimum of 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.
A later phase will allow members to exchange Rakuten Points with Marriott Bonvoy points.
Rakuten and Marriott Bonvoy have been partners since late last year, when they agreed to connect Rakuten members with Marriott Bonvoy offers.
Julie Purser, Vice President, Marketing, Loyalty & Partnerships, APAC, Marriott International, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the new points exchange program between Marriott Bonvoy and Rakuten to bring even greater value and convenience to the members.”
"The new points exchange agreement will enable Marriott Bonvoy members to choose how they would like to utilize their Marriott Bonvoy points – whether through the many services Rakuten Group offers, for daily purchases with Rakuten Points at affiliated stores across Japan, or using Rakuten Points for stays at hotels across the Marriott portfolio through the Rakuten Travel platform,” Purser continued.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS