Marriott Expanding Connect with Confidence Meetings Program
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood February 25, 2021
Marriott International is looking to provide travel professionals with solutions to once again begin planning hybrid virtual/in-person meetings and events.
Marriott is providing resources for hybrid meetings and events, including technology, health protocols, logistics, providers and pricing, which will be available at the company’s properties across the United States and Canada next month.
Providers such as Encore, Cvent, Convene, MeetingPlay and Hopin will offer solutions that integrate virtual participation and in-person experiences through technology, with the events dubbed Connect with Confidence meetings.
“As the industry navigates this evolving meetings environment together, Marriott is proud to offer meeting and event professionals new hybrid meeting and event solutions, as well as our own best practices and learnings from our hybrid events,” Marriott Senior Vice President Tammy Routh said.
“We know that meeting and event professionals are currently looking for insights and resources that will help them plan creative and innovative experiences for their customers regardless of whether they are in-person at the hotel or logging in from their home,” Routh continued. “Meeting and event professionals can work with these leading technology providers to reach a larger audience and incorporate speakers from other locations as they continue to plan future meetings, conferences and events.”
In December, Marriott announced the introduction of the Connect with Confidence program, which features optional health protocols for meeting and event professionals, including COVID-19 testing.
Earlier this month, Marriott and Sunwing Travel Group announced that 19 of Sunwing's Blue Diamond Resorts’ properties would become part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection by mid-2021. The all-inclusive resort properties are in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico.
