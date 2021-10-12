Marriott, Howard University Unveil Howard Hospitality Week
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey October 12, 2021
Marriott International and Howard University unveiled Howard Hospitality Week, which will commence on Oct. 25, 2021, and focus on the need for “more diverse and equitable opportunities within the hospitality industry,” Marriott said.
The five-day event, which will take place on the university’s Washington, D.C. campus, will include Howard University students, faculty members and industry executives, who will discuss the hospitality sector, leadership and social impact issues.
“Marriott International is proud to collaborate with Howard University to convene this week-long dialogue and series of educational seminars to drive necessary conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Anthony Capuano, Marriott International’s chief executive officer.
“Howard Hospitality Week is one of the many ways we are challenging ourselves to remove barriers and improve access to career and entrepreneur opportunities at the highest levels.”
Howard Hospitality Week is the result of the work the university and The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation began to create the Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership within the university’s School of Business.
“From the beginning, our partnership with The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation and Marriott International has been about engaging Howard students in ways that will drive opportunity and impact in the hospitality sector,” said Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick. “This event will serve to inspire and educate Howard students while giving them space to offer ideas and insights that will make a tremendous difference in the industry.”
Events will include a case competition, hosted by Marriott, where undergraduate and graduate student teams will create business cases and present them to a panel of industry executives. One undergraduate team and one graduate team will be awarded full scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.
In addition to a series of educational sessions, the event will host the LoveTravels – named for Marriott’s dedication to inclusion, equality, peace and human rights – which will shine a spotlight “on how the hospitality industry can build leadership talent opportunities for Black students across the country,” Marriott said.
The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation and Howard University created the Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership in honor of the late Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott International, who died in February 2021.
“Arne spent much of his tenure at Marriott focused on creating opportunities at brought real change to the composition of Marriott’s executive ranks,” said J. W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr., executive chairman and chairman of the board. “At Marriott and across our industry, we need to do more when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. The Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership is focused on fostering leadership excellence and driving greater inclusion at the most senior levels in the hospitality industry – what an appropriate way to remember Arne’s legacy.”
