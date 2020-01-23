Marriott International Announces Opening of Its First Residence Inn by Marriott in Panama
Marriott International today announced the highly anticipated opening of the first Residence Inn in Panama City. With properties located in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Central America, Residence Inn is the global leader in the longer stays lodging segment.
Located in the Pacific Center Punta Paitilla, one of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods, the Residence Inn Panama City was thoughtfully designed to capture the vibrant culture and history of Panama. Featuring 144 well-appointed spacious suites ranging from 440ft2 to 840ft2 the property will offer travelers a new option in the longer stays segment, blending comfort and style.
“Panama City is a key market for longer-stay travel and the perfect place for Residence Inn by Marriott. The spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones and fully functional kitchens will help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel,” said Carlos Roque, General Manager of Residence Inn Panama City. “Located just a few minutes from historic Casco Viejo, travelers will have the option to enjoy restaurants, shops and nightlife creating work-life balance and a true home away from home.”
The hotel offers additional amenities including complimentary grocery delivery service and daily hot breakfast, a 24-hour market, a common laundry room, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility. For guests seeking a full-service dining experience, the restaurant and lounge in the Sky Lobby offer local cuisine complemented by regionally-infused crafted cocktails.
To bring the destination’s vibrant culture and history to life on property, the Sky Lobby pays tribute with a map of Panama created by architect Maritza Lantry using embossed wooden planks. The restaurant features vintage flooring, similar to those found in Caso Viejo, integrating silver touches to represent Panama’s metropolitan side.
Residence Inn Panama City offers close to 2.153 ft2 of naturally-lit meeting space with built-in multimedia technology. Groups of up to 100 can take advantage of flexible meeting rooms and dedicated gathering spaces for meals, breakout sessions, one-on-one meetings, and more.
