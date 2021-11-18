Marriott International Partnering With Amadeus on Central Reservation System
Marriott International announced a new partnership with Amadeus to gain access to the technology and distribution company’s Central Reservation System.
According to Phocuswire.com, officials from Amadeus called the deal with Marriott “a landmark milestone” and said it builds on top of the work the company has done with Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) since the partnership launched in 2015.
Amadeus has been working to create a community platform, and officials believe the deal with Marriott is an “endorsement of the strategy” to offer a platform that brings together the property management and central reservations systems.
“These are very large enterprise customers and it was a very large investment from Amadeus to bring this new gen platform, which we built from scratch on the newest technology, cloud native,” Amadeus Peter Waters said. “It shows the commitment we have to this industry segment.”
“We did not want to have a me too product, we wanted to do a transformation step,” Waters continued.
IHG moved into the second phase of implementing its Guest Reservation System in 2019 and began piloting attribute pricing, a feature of the platform that enables hotels to package rates and services and drive personalization.
Amadeus believes the attribute technology should help hotels capitalize on the current direct booking trend. Waters said Marriott properties should be able to reap the benefits of the technology at a “quick rate because much of the development has already been done.”
Waters revealed Marriott has not finalized a timescale for implementation.
