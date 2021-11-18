Last updated: 10:20 AM ET, Thu November 18 2021

Marriott International Partnering With Amadeus on Central Reservation System

Hotel & Resort Amadeus North America Donald Wood November 18, 2021

Marriott Hotel arrival.
Marriott Hotel arrival. (photo via Marriott International media)

Marriott International announced a new partnership with Amadeus to gain access to the technology and distribution company’s Central Reservation System.

According to Phocuswire.com, officials from Amadeus called the deal with Marriott “a landmark milestone” and said it builds on top of the work the company has done with Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) since the partnership launched in 2015.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Disney

Disney Considers Getting Into the Sports Betting Business

Traveler at airport

Google Identifies the Trends That Will Shape the Future of Travel

Anguilla

How Anguilla Is Expanding Traveler Options Post-Outbreak

Woman comparing travel insurance plans

Protect Your Holiday Travel With the Right Insurance Plan

Amadeus has been working to create a community platform, and officials believe the deal with Marriott is an “endorsement of the strategy” to offer a platform that brings together the property management and central reservations systems.

“These are very large enterprise customers and it was a very large investment from Amadeus to bring this new gen platform, which we built from scratch on the newest technology, cloud native,” Amadeus Peter Waters said. “It shows the commitment we have to this industry segment.”

“We did not want to have a me too product, we wanted to do a transformation step,” Waters continued.

IHG moved into the second phase of implementing its Guest Reservation System in 2019 and began piloting attribute pricing, a feature of the platform that enables hotels to package rates and services and drive personalization.

Amadeus believes the attribute technology should help hotels capitalize on the current direct booking trend. Waters said Marriott properties should be able to reap the benefits of the technology at a “quick rate because much of the development has already been done.”

Waters revealed Marriott has not finalized a timescale for implementation.

For more information on Amadeus North America

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Wedding couple on the beach

Hard Rock Hotels To Gift 50 Couples Free Vacations With New...

All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels

Save Big With Playa Hotels’ Fall-Inclusive Sale

Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta To Open This December

Kimpton Khao Yai To Be Third Kimpton Property in Thailand

Royal Uno Launches Royal Uno Romance Wedding Contest

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS