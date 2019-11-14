Marriott International to Expand Its All-Inclusive Portfolio to Jamaica and Curacao
Hotel & Resort November 14, 2019
WHY IT RATES: These two new all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica and Curacao underscore the tremendous momentum Marriott's all-inclusive platform is experiencing.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed contracts with hotel developers to open two all-inclusive, oceanfront resorts in the Caribbean – an 800-room Marriott hotel in Jamaica and a 283-room Autograph Collection on Curacao.
The 800-room Marriott Hotel Al Amaterra is planned on a beachfront site within the Amaterra Resort, a mixed-use development along the North coast of Trelawney, Jamaica. The site features about three miles of pristine beachfront. The hotel’s owner/developer, Amaterra Group, expects to commence construction in early 2020.
“The signings for these two incredible, all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica and Curacao underscore the tremendous momentum for our all-inclusive platform, which leverages Marriott International’s iconic brands, leading business support systems and Marriott Bonvoy travel program,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, chief development officer, Marriott International Caribbean, and Latin America.
“The Amaterra Group is excited to sign the first Marriott Hotels-branded all-inclusive resort and work with Marriott International to manage the property,” said Amaterra Group Chairman Keith Russell. “This is a great step not only for Amaterra but also for the Jamaican tourism industry.”
In Curacao, Marriott International signed an agreement to open a 283-room, all-inclusive Autograph Collection resort on an oceanfront site, marking its first contract for a franchised all-inclusive resort. To rise in the historical Pietermaai district of Willemstad, the capital of Curacao, construction is expected to begin in June 2020, with completion by 2024.
The signings of the Marriott Hotel Al Amaterra and the Autograph Collection in Curacao are the latest deals that Marriott International has signed since launching in August an all-inclusive platform with the goal of growing a global portfolio of resorts in popular vacation destinations by leveraging the company’s operational and development expertise, its Marriott Bonvoy travel program with roughly 137 million members and seven of its iconic hotel brands.
Since launching its all-inclusive platform to hotel developers, owners and franchisees worldwide, the company has contracts for seven all-inclusive resorts representing nearly 3,200 rooms across four countries. Marriott International’s other all-inclusive projects in the works:
Mexico – Four newly build all-inclusive resorts comprised of about 2,000 rooms under four brands, planned for Riviera Nayarit near Cancun. The resorts, expected to open between 2022 and 2025, are poised to fly The Ritz-Carlton, Autograph Collection, Westin Hotels, and Marriott Hotels brands.
Dominican Republic – A 650-room Autograph Collection is expected to open in 2022.
Earlier this month, the company announced it had made an offer to acquire Elegant Hotels, which owns and operates seven hotels in Barbados with 588 rooms and a beachfront restaurant; the majority of the properties are operated as all-inclusive resorts.
Completion of the transaction is subject to satisfaction or waiver of the offer conditions set out in the offer announcement, including approval by Elegant shareholders.
SOURCE: Marriott International press release
