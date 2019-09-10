Marriott Launches New Bonvoy Events Platform
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood September 10, 2019
Marriott International announced Tuesday it has launched its new Marriott Bonvoy Events platform, MarriottBonvoyEvents.com.
The new platform will provide a comprehensive tool for meeting and event planners and information about the brand’s portfolio of more than 5,700 participating properties.
The dedicated Marriott Bonvoy Events site will also offer insightful articles on the industry, tips and trends from meetings experts, success stories, destination highlights, promotions from hotels around the world and more.
“With the launch of Marriott Bonvoy Events, planners can easily navigate the depth and breadth of the Marriott International portfolio to select the property that best fits their meeting or event needs,” Marriott International Senior Vice President Tammy Routh said. “The website was designed to offer the facts and figures our clients need alongside inspiration to execute dynamic events, all in one user-friendly experience.”
The new platform also boasts a Points Calculator that allows planners to estimate the number of Marriott Bonvoy points earned for each meeting or event held at participating hotels.
As for the website itself, it will be user-friendly and host an interactive map feature that allows planners to conduct a filtered search by destination to find the perfect hotel to host their meetings and events.
Comments
