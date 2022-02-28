Marriott Vacations Teams Up With Make-A-Wish Foundation
Donald Wood February 28, 2022
Marriott Vacations Worldwide announced a new partnership with the Make-A-Wish foundation to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
Marriott Vacations’ becoming a national sponsor will give wish kids and their families the chance to enjoy unique and beautiful villa accommodations and memorable vacation experiences at select Vacation Club properties.
As part of the Make-A-Wish partnership, Marriott Vacations is looking to help provide eligible children with the wishes that research shows granted can build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness.
“At Marriott Vacations Worldwide, we're in the business of vacations, and each day we see firsthand how meaningful those experiences can be,” Marriott Vacations CEO Stephen P. Weisz said.
“While many people make a vacation a part of their life, there are others who can't do so as easily, which is why we are excited to become a Make-A-Wish sponsor and help families and children with critical illnesses enjoy a vacation stay experience with us,” Weisz continued.
Company officials said the announcement complements Marriott Vacations’ longstanding commitment to helping individuals facing significant health challenges.
“We are thrilled to welcome Marriott Vacations Worldwide as the newest national partner of Make-A-Wish,” Make-A-Wish America CEO Richard K. Davis said. “Their support will help us continue our mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses – many of whom view the wish as a pivotal moment in their healing journey and a much-needed source of hope and joy for their entire family.”
