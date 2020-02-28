Marriott Waives Cancellation Fees in Response to Outbreak
Hotel & Resort Mackenzie Cullen February 28, 2020
Marriott International has released a statement today regarding its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak that has been affecting the travel industry worldwide.
“We are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization’s statements regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments,” the statement reads.
Globus Updates Travel Policy for CoronavirusTour Operator
ITB Berlin 2020 Is Canceled Due to Coronavirus OutbreakBusiness Travel
Research Indicates Travelers Unlikely to Cancel Vacations Due...Features & Advice
Windstar Cruises Eases Cancellation Policies Amid Coronavirus...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
The brand emphasizes that the “wellbeing of our guests and associates is of paramount importance.” Marriott hotels and resorts have been waiving cancellation fees for bookings through March 15, 2020, for guests with reservations in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan.
In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Asia and Europe, Marriott has begun to waive the cancellation fees for guests with reservations in South Korea, Japan and the Italian Lombardy and Veneto regions on Wednesday, February 26. Fees will be waived through March 15, 2020.
Marriott will also waive cancellation fees for guests in all aforementioned locations traveling outbound to other Marriott destinations globally for hotel stays through March 15, 2020.
There have been over 80,000 confirmed infections of the coronavirus worldwide. Over 70,000 cases have been confirmed in China, where the current strain is believed to have originated. Many cruises, flights and vacations to Asian countries have been canceled in response to the rapid spread of the virus.
Italy has recently become another focal point of the outbreak, with over 800 confirmed cases within a short timeframe.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS