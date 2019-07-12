Marriott's Aloft Makes a Splash in Spanish Capital
Aloft Hotels, Marriott International’s hotel brand for music fans and tech-savvy travelers, brings a new beat to Spain this month with the opening of Aloft Madrid Gran Vía.
Located in the vibrant heart of the capital, the new hotel is a stone’s throw from hotspots including the iconic Plaza de Espana, the hip neighborhood of Malasana and Chueca overflowing with restaurants and bars, and the shopping district of Gran Via.
Designed by world-class architecture firm the Rockwell Group, the property’s tech-forward, future-proofed design is aimed at the next generation of travelers, juxtaposed against the rich history of Gran Vía.
Madrid is a city of contrasts, where modern boulevards open onto ancient Egyptian temples and bustling flea markets border grand palaces and architectural icons dating back to the ninth century. Legendary nightlife and iconic national dishes come as standard from the cosmopolitan city of welcoming madrileños, but the Spanish capital is also home to a few surprises, including secret gardens, incredible art galleries, stunning parks and lakes, as well as the oldest restaurant in the world.
With its enviable central location, Aloft Madrid Gran Vía provides the perfect jumping-off point for the next-gen traveler to discover Spain’s historic capital through a modern lens, starting with spectacular panoramic views of some of the city’s most iconic buildings from its rooftop Splash pool and signature cocktails at the W XYZ® bar.
“Madrid has long topped destination wish-lists for travelers in Europe, thanks to its spirited culture. Aloft Hotels is set to put its own unique spin on the capital’s social scene with live music programming, the hottest emerging artists, and great signature cocktails”, said John Licence, Vice President Premium and Select Brands, Europe at Marriott International.
Staying true to its roots as an innovative incubator brand, Aloft Hotels, in partnership with the Rockwell Group, developed a cohesive design strategy for Aloft Madrid Gran Via that draws on the sense of humor and the vivid color story the brand is known for. In a nod to the brand’s focus on tech and bold use of color, the property’s free-flowing design embraces the “glitch” design trend to aestheticize digital or analog errors, materializing in design details from distorted city art throughout the public spaces and guestrooms.
The always-on, buzzing communal areas reflect the eclectic spirit of the city and respond to the needs of the modern traveler, allowing guests to seamlessly transition between work and play.
“Rockwell Group’s design concept celebrates Madrid’s vibrancy and energy,” said Elisa Rodriguez, Studio Leader, Rockwell Group Madrid. “We were inspired by the idea of seeing the city and its people through a kaleidoscope, rendering the resulting images as pixelated, blended, and multifaceted, to create dynamic moments throughout the hotel.”
Each of its 139 spacious guestrooms features Aloft’s ultra-comfortable beds in the brand’s signature artful, clutter-free and innovative loft layout, 49-inch televisions with Plug & Play connectivity, fast and free Wi-Fi. Additional amenities include the Re:chargeSM fitness center and Splash pool; Tactic, an interactive private creative meeting space with natural light equipped with modern audio-visual hardware; and Re:fuelSM by Aloft, a convenient 24-hour cafe for a quick bite on the go.
Marriott brands were the first in the industry to introduce Mobile Key, the industry’s first keyless entry system. Marriott Bonvoy members can use the Marriott Bonvoy app on their smartphone or Apple Watch as their room key wherever available.
The brand’s signature Re:mix Lounge and W XYZ bar provide vibrant hubs for locals and travelers alike to socialize and enjoy live music performances as part of the Live At Aloft Hotels music series. The hotel programming will range from cultural, design and tech events, offering a new perspective in this vibrant city.
There are currently 161 Aloft Hotels in 25 countries and territories around the world. In Europe specifically, Aloft Hotels is present in key city-break destinations such as Dublin, London and Liverpool with expected openings in The Hague, Munich and more.
SOURCE: Marriott press release
