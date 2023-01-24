Marriott's New Promotion Offering Bonus Points
Marriott Bonvoy is encouraging travelers to “Delight in the Unexpected” with a new promotion offering bonus points for registered Marriott Bonvoy loyalty members.
Members of the global loyalty program can earn 1,000 bonus points and one bonus Elite Night Credit for each eligible paid night when they stay anytime during the promotion period, which begins on February 7 and ends April 23, 2023. Registration for the loyalty program is available now through April 9, 2023 to take advantage of this deal.
Bonus Elite Night Credits allow travelers to earn two nights’ worth of points for one night stayed. This means that travelers can reach Silver Elite status after staying only five nights during the promotion period.
Travelers can take advantage of this deal by booking directly with Marriott through its website, the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app or through a reservations center.
There are a few brands that are not participating in this promotion. These include Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott Executive Apartments, owner-occupied weeks at Marriott Vacation Club, Marriott Grand Residence Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, The Ritz-Carlton Club, St. Regis Residence Club and Luxury Collection Residence Club.
