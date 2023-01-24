Last updated: 02:07 PM ET, Tue January 24 2023

Marriott's New Promotion Offering Bonus Points

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 24, 2023

Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott Bonvoy (photo via Marriott International)

Marriott Bonvoy is encouraging travelers to “Delight in the Unexpected” with a new promotion offering bonus points for registered Marriott Bonvoy loyalty members.

Members of the global loyalty program can earn 1,000 bonus points and one bonus Elite Night Credit for each eligible paid night when they stay anytime during the promotion period, which begins on February 7 and ends April 23, 2023. Registration for the loyalty program is available now through April 9, 2023 to take advantage of this deal.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Train station, travel, train travel, traveler, traveling,

France, Germany To Give Out Free Train Tickets to Young Travelers

St Croix, US Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands Is Giving Away a Dream Trip to Paradise

Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District, Cambria Hotels, exterior, sign, marquee

Choice Hotels Offering Two Winter Deals

MSC Cruises, MSC Cruises logo, cruise ship logo

MSC Cruises Sale Starts at $129, Plus Onboard Credit and Kids...

Bonus Elite Night Credits allow travelers to earn two nights’ worth of points for one night stayed. This means that travelers can reach Silver Elite status after staying only five nights during the promotion period.

Travelers can take advantage of this deal by booking directly with Marriott through its website, the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app or through a reservations center.

There are a few brands that are not participating in this promotion. These include Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott Executive Apartments, owner-occupied weeks at Marriott Vacation Club, Marriott Grand Residence Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, The Ritz-Carlton Club, St. Regis Residence Club and Luxury Collection Residence Club.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Four Seasons Nevis

Four Seasons Highlights New Leadership, Brand Extensions and...

US Hotel Forecast Still Positive as Recession Looms

Famed Chef and Luxury Hotelier Join to Form Culinary Hotel Brand

Wyndham Outlines 2022 Success, Highlights 2023 Goals

Marriott Highlights Accelerated Portfolio Growth in 2022

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS