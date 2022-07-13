Mastercard Offering Complimentary Hotel Stays in Flash Sale
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood July 13, 2022
For a short time, eligible Mastercard cardholders will be able to receive complimentary stays and luxury services at some of the most elite hotels in the United States.
Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services announced a new flash sale running through July 15 that allows eligible cardholders to enjoy free stays at properties such as Park Hyatt New York, Faena Hotel Miami Beach and The Breakers Palm Beach.
Redeeming the complimentary night offers is as easy as registering for free through the Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services website and booking through the credit card company’s online travel portal.
Specific terms and conditions for each hotel apply and a complete list of hotels with complimentary nights and luxury services are available on the Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services’ homepage.
In addition to the current limited-time offer, Mastercard revealed it would launch a similar flash sale for international hotel destinations in early August.
Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders have access to Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services, a collection of benefits, exclusive upgrades and preferential treatments at the world’s most luxurious travel destinations.
The service also provides access to complimentary Lifestyle Managers, who offer 24/7 assistance recommending, booking and upgrading travel experiences.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Agent Academy Presents Florida's Paradise Coast as a Fresh Dimension of the Sunshine State
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS