Mastercard Offering Complimentary Hotel Stays in Flash Sale

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood July 13, 2022

Breakers Palm Beach Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
PHOTO: Breakers Palm Beach Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. (photo courtesy of Africanway/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

For a short time, eligible Mastercard cardholders will be able to receive complimentary stays and luxury services at some of the most elite hotels in the United States.

Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services announced a new flash sale running through July 15 that allows eligible cardholders to enjoy free stays at properties such as Park Hyatt New York, Faena Hotel Miami Beach and The Breakers Palm Beach.

Redeeming the complimentary night offers is as easy as registering for free through the Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services website and booking through the credit card company’s online travel portal.

Specific terms and conditions for each hotel apply and a complete list of hotels with complimentary nights and luxury services are available on the Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services’ homepage.

In addition to the current limited-time offer, Mastercard revealed it would launch a similar flash sale for international hotel destinations in early August.

Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders have access to Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services, a collection of benefits, exclusive upgrades and preferential treatments at the world’s most luxurious travel destinations.

The service also provides access to complimentary Lifestyle Managers, who offer 24/7 assistance recommending, booking and upgrading travel experiences.

