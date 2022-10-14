Memories Are Priceless at Hyatt Ziva and Zilara
As inflation ratchets up prices, travelers looking to save still have options, especially with Hyatt Ziva and Zilara resorts.
The resort company's Memories Are Priceless campaign gives guests up to 20 percent off as well as the ability to reserve with no money down. Guests will also receive exclusive benefits at select resorts when they book directly with the properties.
There are several properties available for guests through the sale that include family-friendly and adults-only properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.
In Mexico, travelers can save up to 20 percent at the Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya and the Hyatt Zilara Cancun. Both resorts cater exclusively to adults and feature amenities such as the Zen Spa that are ideal for a romantic getaway just for two.
In fact, the Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya will celebrate its grand opening in December of this year, so travelers booking through the Memories Are Priceless campaign can not only save on stays but also be among the first to experience this brand-new resort.
The family-friendly, all-ages Hyatt Ziva properties are also a part of the savings. Travelers can book stays at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, the Hyatt Ziva Cancun, the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos and the Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta.
In the Dominican Republic, guests can also choose from all-ages and adults-only properties including the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana and the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana. Couples will love snuggling up at a poolside cabana at the adults-only resort while families will want to enjoy the lazy river and waterslides at the family-friendly Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana.
In Jamaica, guests can take advantage of the Memories are Priceless campaign at both the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall.
All the resorts feature an all-inclusive concept curated by Playa Hotels & Resorts. In addition to authentic experiences and heartfelt service, this includes unlimited dining, taxes and gratuities, free Wi-Fi access and more at all of its resorts.
The Memories Are Priceless Campaign is available through October 19, 2022, for stays through April 30, 2024.
