‘Mextraordinary’ Fall Sale at La Coleccion Properties Underway
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Rich Thomaselli August 28, 2022
Life is all about choices and options, especially when it comes to travel.
We will add one addendum to that.
When it comes to the staggering array of La Coleccion properties, you just can’t go wrong with any choice you make.
That’s why deciding on where to go for La Coleccion’s Mextraordinary Fall Sale, and its plentiful hotels and resorts, is actually – as the sale’s play-on-words suggests – extraordinarily easy.
The Mextraordinary Fall Sale is an early-bird special of sorts. You can book a La Coleccion resort for fall or winter and save up to 60 percent at one of the group’s properties in Mexico and the Caribbean with choices ranging from A to V – Acapulco, Cancun, Chetumal-Kohunlich, Cuernavaca, Cozumel, Guadalajara, Los Cabos, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puebla, Puerto Vallarta, Punta Cana, Queretaro, San Miguel de Allende, San Luis Potosi, Tulum, and Veracruz.
All totaled, there are 32 hotels under the five brands of Live Aqua, Fiesta Americana, Grande Fiesta Americana, The Explorean and Curamoria.
What can you do and what experiences do these resorts offer? Perhaps the better question is what they don’t offer. Just as there is such an array of properties to choose from, there is an array of activities, amenities and offerings. To wit:
—Families are always welcome at specially designated resorts. The kids will have so much to choose from they’ll ask to go back to the room and rest at some point. That’s how well La Coleccion takes care of its youngest guests.
—Want to leave the kids at home or just have an adults-only experience? There are properties for that, too, including couples’ massages, candlelit dinners, and other romantic amenities.
—And what could be more romantic than a beachside destination wedding? La Coleccion has an army of wedding planners dedicated to making your special day exactly what it should be – memorable.
—And (hint, hint), these are also great spots for bachelor and bachelorette getaways prior to the big day.
—Looking to decompress? La Coleccion has the spot. The company is dedicated to having each guest leave its hotels feeling refreshed, relaxed, and healthier.
—For foodies, this is like gastronomic heaven. Again, the choices are endless. From local flavorings and dishes to Italian to steaks to Asian, get a seat in a restaurant overlooking the ocean and indulge.
And we haven’t even mentioned La Coleccion’s adventure excursions, shopping, golf, and other amenities.
When it comes to the total package, there really is no choice at all.
For more information on La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, Mexico
