Last updated: 01:46 PM ET, Tue January 14 2020

MGM Resorts Agrees to Sell MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay

Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Donald Wood January 14, 2020

MGM Grand Las Vegas at night
PHOTO: MGM Grand Las Vegas at night. (photo via tfoxfoto/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

MGM Resorts International announced Tuesday it plans to sell the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay properties on the Las Vegas Strip for $2.5 billion.

According to the Wall Street Journal, MGM Growth Properties LLC announced as part of its partnership with private-equity and real estate company Blackstone Group that it would purchase the two properties, with MGM Resorts continuing to operate them for an initial rent of $292 million.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
biometric technology, airport, customs, security

Facial Recognition for Global Entry Gaining Popularity

Travel Technology
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300.

Delta's 2019 Earnings Exceeds Expectations

Airlines & Airports
Allegiant Air Airbus.

Allegiant Announces Largest Route Expansion, New Destinations

Airlines & Airports
Map of the most mentioned travel destinations by state

Where Your State Wants to Travel in 2020 According to Twitter

Destination & Tourism

MGM Resorts plans to close the deal by the end of March, subject to certain closing conditions.

“These announcements represent a key milestone in executing the company's previously communicated asset-light strategy, one that enables a best-in-class balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation to provide MGM Resorts with meaningful strategic flexibility to create continued value for our shareholders,” MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren said in a statement.

The sale of the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay come after MGM Resorts announced two blockbusters deals in October.

Not only did the company reach an agreement to sell Circus Circus Las Vegas for $825 million to an affiliate of Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin, but it also sold the Bellagio for $4.25 billion to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.

Combined, the sales of the four properties are “expected to provide total net cash proceeds to MGM Resorts of $8.2 billion.”

“The valuation levels achieved on the Bellagio and MGM Grand Las Vegas transactions are a testament to MGM Resorts as a high-quality tenant and our overall asset quality,” MGM Resorts’ Paul Salem said. “The robust interest in our recent transactions further validates the company's conviction on being able to unlock value for our shareholders through its asset light strategy.”

For more information on MGM Resorts International, United States, Las Vegas

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
John Kirk

Dominican Republic on the Rebound: Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Plus...

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Top US and Canadian Travel Agents

Hyatt Announces Development of Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur

The W Hotels Brand Is Coming to Playa Del Carmen

gallery icon 18 Hotels Made Famous by Films

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS