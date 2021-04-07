MGM Resorts in Las Vegas Add In-Room COVID-19 Testing For Guests
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Lacey Pfalz April 07, 2021
MGM Resorts has amplified its Convene with Confidence program, adding COVID-19 rapid testing as an option for events.
Guests staying at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas can now receive a Standard RT-PCR Test, NAAT Test or Rapid Antigen Test in-room, thanks to Community Ambulance. To receive a test, guests can call guest services to require the test of choice. Prices for testing range from $140-$230.
The Convene with Confidence program began in September 2020 with an option for attendee testing in partnership with CLEAR, Cue Health and Impact Health. MGM Resorts has safely hosted over 300 meetings and groups since then.
The protocols range from contactless check-in to increased cleaning. Event planners can easily choose to make on-site COVID-19 testing required before entry into the event. Event guests can also use the CLEAR Health Pass, which links guests to a profile that shows COVID-19 test results, temperature check results and eventually, the ability to verify COVID-19 vaccination records.
“Convene with Confidence is a result of close consultation with health experts and our increased focus on leveraging innovation to not only provide a better guest experience – but a safer one as well,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ CEO and President. “MGM Resorts has long been at the forefront of the rapidly evolving hospitality and events industries. We are confident we’ve built a program that enables companies to meet in person, giving them peace of mind as they do so."
