MGM Resorts Issues Statement on Data Breach

Patrick Clarke February 20, 2020

MGM Resorts has confirmed that it was the victim of a data breach that accessed mostly "phonebook data" of more than 10.6 million former guests last year following an initial report from ZDNet on Wednesday.

"Last summer, we discovered unauthorized access to a cloud server that contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts," the company said in a statement to multiple outlets. "We are confident that no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter."

"MGM Resorts promptly notified guests potentially impacted by this incident in accordance with applicable state laws," MGM Resorts added. "At MGM Resorts, we take our responsibility to protect guest data very seriously, and we have strengthened and enhanced the security of our network to prevent this from happening again."

The company said that it hired two "leading cybersecurity forensics firms" to investigate the breach and resolve the situation.

Last summer, hotel giant Marriott was hit with a massive $124 million fine following a data breach that allowed hackers to gain access to hundreds of millions of guest records.

