MGM Resorts Launches New MGM Rewards Loyalty Program Nationwide
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Laurie Baratti February 01, 2022
Today marks the official arrival of MGM Resorts International’s new MGM Rewards customer loyalty program, which introduces new ways for millions of members worldwide to earn rewards and redeem them for an array of enhanced benefits—from free hotel stays and suite upgrades to air travel credits, exclusive entertainment opportunities, complimentary dining and more.
Expanding upon its previous membership loyalty program for gaming guests, MGM Rewards will also enable non-gaming members to earn rewards currency (MGM Rewards points) for the first time. The five forerunning membership tiers—Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum and NOIR—will remain the same.
The company’s loyalty program is streamlined across its properties from coast to coast, offering all members more ways to level up their tier and enjoy enviable perks at such prime destination resorts as Las Vegas' Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay; Atlantic City’s Borgata; Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi; and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, along with many others.
To celebrate the launch of MGM Rewards, for a limited time, all members can earn two times the regular amount of Tier Credits at any of the company’s Las Vegas resorts from February 1 through April 30, 2022.
“The enhancements we’ve introduced with MGM Rewards are rooted in feedback shared by our members and allow us to invest in providing members progressively more valuable benefits at each tier. Our unique rewards offer significant incentives for guests to achieve at every level from Sapphire to NOIR,” said Anil Mansukhani, MGM Resorts’ Vice President of Loyalty Marketing. “With our unparalleled collection of resorts and premier partnerships, MGM Rewards is a superior loyalty rewards program that enhances our members’ experiences nationwide.”
The MGM Rewards program is complemented by a new streamlined app, which makes it easy for members to check their earnings and tier status. Thanks to the incredible enhancements it offers, MGM Rewards is already one of the gaming and entertainment industry’s most beneficial member loyalty programs. Highlights include:
Superior Benefits:
— Resort fees waived with direct bookings (Gold+), free valet parking (Gold+) and free self-parking (Pearl+).
— Late checkout available through 4:00 p.m. and an annual Las Vegas suite upgrade (Platinum+).
— Tier Achievement Travel Credit to Las Vegas, based upon 2022 spend (Platinum+)
— Complimentary, exclusive Las Vegas MGM Rewards concerts, featuring top-name artists (Pearl+).
— Unmatched perks through program partnerships with other best-in-class brands, such as tier-match benefits with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts; or free cruises, complete with onboard loyalty benefits, on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises (Platinum+), based upon 2022 spend.
— Streamlined earning rates across all MGM Resorts properties, resulting in more meaningful perks implemented at each tier level.
Greater Earning Potential:
— Earn MGM Rewards Points across MGM Resorts’ entire portfolio at 20-plus MGM Rewards destinations.
— Slots players have more ways to earn, receiving both MGM Rewards Points and Slot Dollars for play.
— Table games players now earn Points at all 20-plus MGM Rewards destinations.
— MGM Rewards Mastercard cardmembers earn three Points and three Tier Credits for every dollar spent at MGM Rewards destinations; two Points and two Tier Credits per dollar spent on gas and supermarket purchases; and one Point and one Tier Credit per dollar spent anywhere else.
Redemption Flexibility:
— MGM Rewards Points and Slot Dollars earned won’t expire due to account inactivity (Pearl+)
— MGM Rewards Points can be earned and redeemed at over 400 food-and-beverage venues across the MGM Resorts collection of properties.
BetMGM Rewards:
— BetMGM Rewards Points can be earned when wagering on sports via the BetMGM mobile or online apps, now available in 20 markets, and redeemed for room nights, dining and more.
— MGM Rewards Mastercard cardmembers who fund their BetMGM deposits using their card will now earn Tier Credits and MGM Mastercard Points, which can be redeemed for experiences at any of 20-plus MGM Rewards destinations.
For more information, visit mgmresorts.com/en/mgm-rewards.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on MGM Resorts International, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Las Vegas, New Jersey, Mississippi, Maryland
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS