MGM Resorts, Luxury on the Las Vegas Strip

October 09, 2019
While it's no secret that MGM Resorts International boasts a handful of luxe properties along the bustling Las Vegas Strip the breadth of luxury experiences MGM offers in this coveted locale will certainly blow you away.
World-class entertainers, lively nightclubs, pampering spas and salons, marquee sporting events, high-end shops, pulse-pounding roller coasters and stellar restaurants from award-winning chefs are just the beginning.
Long flight in? Go ahead and schedule a full day of relaxation with the help of the highly trained therapists at the five-star Spa at Vdara or engage in a bit of retail therapy on The Strip.
Shoppers with money to spend will have no shortage of phenomenal options, including the Shoppes at Mandalay Place and the Shops of Bellagio. Visitors can also immerse themselves in outdoor dining and entertainment at The Park, which is the perfect place to kick-off the night, especially if you have tickets for a show or event at T-Mobile Arena or the Park Theater.
Art enthusiasts will also have plenty to look forward to, including the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art and the ARIA Fine Art Collection featuring one-of-a-kind paintings, sculptures and installations all but guaranteed to leave visitors in awe.
Golfers don't even need to venture off of The Strip to practice their swing thanks to Topgolf Las Vegas at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Reserve a bay for you and your friends online up to seven days in advance.
Travelers can also get up close to bottlenose dolphins, tigers, lions and leopards while touring Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage or check out the breathtaking seasonal displays at the Bellagio Conservatory.
This Halloween will be particularly special inside of the Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand as celebrity DJ Calvin Harris will provide an electrifying soundtrack to an epic weekend.
Reveling guests looking to get into the spirit of the spooky season can also enjoy festive Halloween cocktails from hangouts such as the ALIBI Ultra Lounge at the ARIA Resort & Casino and at the Lily Bar & Lounge inside of the Bellagio. Meanwhile, diners can celebrate the Day of the Dead at the Border Grill restaurant at the Mandalay Bay Resort from October 16 through November 6.
MGM Resorts guests can also commemorate the 25th anniversary of "Friends" this fall. The Fountains of Bellagio will feature the hit TV show's iconic theme song on October 18 while spectators will also have opportunities to pose for photos with the show's famous Central Perk couch.
For more information about all of the unique luxury experiences available to MGM Resorts International guests on the Las Vegas Strip, contact your travel agent or visit MGMResorts.com.
