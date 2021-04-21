MGM Resorts Reveals Updates on Las Vegas Properties
April 21, 2021
MGM Resorts is looking forward to a brighter year with "genuine hope and excitement" in 2021.
In a letter to partners and travel advisors, VP Distribution Partnerships, Lee Ann Benavidez thanked advisors for their support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and revealed a handful of exciting updates that their clients are sure to love.
"As shared in the past, we have implemented a Seven-Point Safety Plan reflecting current local guidelines. Guests will find enhanced cleaning in their hotel rooms and throughout all public spaces, along with conveniently located handwashing stations. We have also reimagined several aspects of the guest experience through technology to offer our customers contactless options including mobile check-in and digital menus," wrote Benavidez.
Notable new amenities and experiences include remodeled Premier King and Premier Queen guestrooms in the main tower of Bellagio. Inspired by nature, light and the iconic Fountains of Bellagio, the new-look rooms offer a more modern experience with highlights such as an activity table where guests can choose to work, eat or relax, a spacious built-in closet and an oversized shower with convenient door-less entry. Further down The Strip, the Egyptian-themed Luxor now offers newly redesigned Pyramid King and Queen rooms with bold colors and a new modern bathroom design.
What's more, dumpling and noodle hotspot Din Tai Fung has opened for lunch and dinner at ARIA. Renowned for perfecting the art of the Xiao Long Bao, the Taiwanese favorite boasts a mouthwatering selection of delicately crafted dumplings, vibrant and crisp vegetable dishes, freshly made noodles and much more.
MGM has also rolled out mobile ordering options at select restaurants at every Las Vegas property. Guests can access QR codes from their rooms for a seamless order and pickup experience. Resort pools have also reopened for the season while MGM's unparalleled entertainment is returning to Sin City at limited capacity. David Copperfield, Brad Garrett's Comedy Club, Jabbawockeez, Terry Fator, Carrot Top, Thunder from Down Under, Australian Bee Gees and FANTASY are among the performers visitors can look forward to seeing in the months to come while arena concerts and larger productions are slated to return later this year.
"I am very proud to say that this is only the beginning of what's to come in Las Vegas. And we are excited to welcome travelers from all over the globe back to experience all that the entertainment capital of the world has to offer," Benavidez concluded.
