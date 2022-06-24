MGM Rewards Unveils Wild Wild Quest Scavenger Hunt
MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ enhanced reward program, is unveiling a Wild Wild Quest Las Vegas Scavenger Hunt on June 29, which features 100 prizes – including a grand prize of a private jet flight to Las Vegas with Grammy award-winning singer Usher, who is set to begin his new residency at the Park MGM on July 15.
From June 29 to July 11, nine MGM Resorts properties on The Strip will unveil QR codes “hidden in plain sight on everything from everyday objects to some of the city’s most iconic attractions,” MGM Rewards said.
Once participants find QR codes, they can scan them to open an online entry page with a single entry to win prizes.
Participants are eligible for six entries per person.
Participating hotels include Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.
“All resorts will provide clues leading to the secret locations of each QR code,” MGM Rewards said.
For those not visiting Las Vegas, QR codes will be hidden in MGM Rewards television ads.
The grand prize also includes two VIP passes to Usher’s new show at Dolby Live theater at Park MGM; an upgrade to MGM Rewards’ highest level – NOIR status – until Jan. 31, 2021; credits for a free cruise, hotel accommodations, dining and more; a three-night stay at ARIA Sky Suites in a Strip-view Penthouse; a golf lesson with a PGA or LPGA player at Shadow Creek; a cooking experience with an MGM Resorts’ celebrity chef; and a $15,000 cash prize.
Scavenger Hunter winners will be notified after the scavenger hunt ends on July 11.
