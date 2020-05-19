MGM’s Vegas Hotels To Bring Back Free Parking
MGM Resorts will be bringing back a welcome complimentary feature to its Las Vegas hotels.
Three years after many hotel-casinos in the city started charging to park your car in their respective garages, MGM said Monday it will offer free self-parking at all nine of its Vegas properties as soon as it begins to reopen its hotels.
A spokesperson said free parking will be "for the foreseeable future."
“MGM Resorts is updating many of our offerings as we prepare to welcome guests back, and that includes implementing free parking," MGM Resorts spokesperson Brian Ahern said in a statement to Fox5 Las Vegas. "We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors and get back to doing what we do best.”
MGM Resorts properties include:
—MGM Grand
—Park MGM
—Mandalay Bay
—New York-New York
—Bellagio
—ARIA
—The Mirage
—Luxor
—Excalibur
The Bellagio and New York-New York will be the first two MGM properties to open on the Las Vegas Strip later this month.
In 2017, at least eight major casinos on the Strip quietly began to charge for parking, which started when MGM began to implement paid parking followed by Caesars Entertainment.
Casino executives admitted that charging for parking would have a negligible impact on the company’s balance sheet. Mostly, the fees went to pay for the lighting and signage and other costs associated with the parking garages.
