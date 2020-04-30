MMGY Global, HSMAI Debut Buy One, Give One Program to Jump-Start Interest in Travel
To help stimulate interest in leisure travel while also paying tribute to medical personnel, MMGY Global and the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) unveiled Buy One, Give One, a vacation layaway program of sorts.
Hotel brands participating in the program will provide travelers with a range of offerings, including discounted stays, loyalty points and gift cards. In return, properties and brands will donate room nights, gift cards or loyalty points to such organizations as the American Nurses Association and New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.
The program, which begins today in time for International Nurses Day on May 12, will be in effect through June 30.
In all, more than 30 hotels and brands are participating in the program, including AMResorts; Fairmont Hotels & Resorts; Affinia Hotels & Suites; The Langham, Chicago, New York and Pasadena; Outrigger Hospitality Group and Lion Hotels Corporation.
“In these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever for all of us to join together to fuel recovery,” said HSMAI President & CEO Bob Gilbert. “With Buy One, Give One, we offer a collective charitable response to the pandemic across the hospitality industry, providing immediate funds to hotels in addition to a much-deserved respite in the future for those who have put their lives on the line to care for the sick.”
The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the effects of COVID-19. According to Hotel & Lodging Association data, 70 percent of hotel employees were laid off or furloughed, with eight out of 10 guestrooms unoccupied.
“The COVID-19 crisis has been devastating to the hospitality industry, with countless hotels currently closed globally and hospitality employees out of work – but our research indicates that leisure travel will lead out recovery in the travel industry,” said MMGY Global President Katie Briscoe. “Consumers are already dreaming about their next getaway, and we hope this program helps kick start their decision to travel again once restrictions are lifted, whether it’s near home or beyond.”
