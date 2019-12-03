Montage Palmetto Bluff Furthers Its Mission for Continued Conservation and Preservation
South Carolina's Montage Palmetto Bluff is furthering its mission for environmental conservation and preservation, recently welcoming a new sustainability representative, Lucky the Dolphin.
Distinguishable by the unique notching pattern on her dorsal fin and known for her playful behavior, Lucky will serve as the symbol for the resort's sustainability program.
Located in an expansive coastal nature preserve in the Lowcountry between Hilton Head Island and Savannah, the five-star luxury resort has partnered with the University of South Carolina at Beaufort (USC Beaufort) to support the school's Dolphin Research Program.
Meanwhile, some of the property's eco-conscious day-to-day efforts include conserving water through more efficient laundry practices and offering only paper straws and to-go boxes at each of its dining outlets.
"By partnering with Dr. Eric Montie and his team at USC Beaufort, Montage Palmetto Bluff will have a better understanding of the behaviors and needs of the Atlantic Bottlenose dolphin that are home to the vast tidal estuaries and rivers that make up the Lowcountry," Montage Palmetto Bluff said in a statement. "Through the Lowcountry Dolphin Conservation program, not only will research offer insight into behavioral traits, but also ensure that the environment and ecosystem in which they live, will remain in proper balance for generations."
In addition to ecotourism, The Palmetto Bluff Conservancy partner is ideal for wellness travelers, relaxation seekers and outdoor enthusiasts as guests will have access to an array of experiences such as kayaking, paddle boarding, boating, biking and horseback riding, among others. What's more, Montage Palmetto Bluff's 18-hole May River Golf Course is both recognized as a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course and a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary.
Montage Palmetto Bluff also boasts a half-dozen innovative restaurants, a 13,000-square-foot spa and 16,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.
