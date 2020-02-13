Mother, Son Accused of Scamming Japanese Hotels Out of $1 Million
A Japanese mother and son are accused of making as many as 3,200 no-show hotel cancellations across Japan over the course of a year, costing hotels hundreds of thousands of dollars.
According to The Japan Times, 51-year-old Yukiko Kishida and her 31-year-old son, Yukihiro, were arrested last month for allegedly bailing repeatedly on reservations they made through the Japanese online booking site Ikyu.com using fake names and contact details.
The scam cost the hotels an estimated $1 million while the duo racked up reward points worth approximately $22,000.
As the Times points out, customers can receive up to 20 percent of their accommodation fees back in the form of rewards points for same-day bookings. In this case, the pair is suspected of making false same-day reservations to acquire the points.
"Police are continuing their investigation, believing that (the suspects) targeted hotels with high consumer points and repeatedly canceling their reservations," international news agency AFP reported, citing Japan's national broadcasting organization NHK.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., a group of rap industry imposters was recently charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after allegedly scamming multiple Georgia hotels out of tens of thousands of dollars.
