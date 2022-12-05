Last updated: 03:11 PM ET, Mon December 05 2022

Motto by Hilton Makes International Debut in Mexican Caribbean, Europe

Donald Wood December 05, 2022

Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak lobby.
Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak lobby. (photo via Hilton Media)

The Motto by Hilton hotel brand made its international debut in the Caribbean and Europe with the openings of Motto by Hilton Tulum and Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak.

The 115-room Motto by Hilton Tulum will be located inside the Hunab mixed-used lifestyle center, the first mall in the Mexican resort town. A jungle with ancient ruins and pristine beaches surrounds the property.

The Mexican property features two rooftop infinity pools with private cabanas and jungle views that capture the essence of the Riviera Maya. It also boasts a fitness center with indoor and outdoor workout areas.

Travelers can enjoy thoughtfully curated food and drink selections at Motto by Hilton Tulum, which has a rooftop pool bar and restaurant, a bistro and a larger bar serving regionally-inspired menus and fresh-pressed beverages.

“This is an exciting chapter for Motto by Hilton as it expands globally, underscoring the strength of the brand and its appeal to today’s travelers,” Hilton chief brand officer Matt Schuyler said.

The 108-room Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak is within walking distance of the Maritime Museum Rotterdam, Cube Houses and the striking Markthal, where visitors can shop, eat and drink at nearly 100 food stalls and restaurants.

Guests can fully customize each stay with flexible sleeping setups, including standard, Flex beds, The Bunkie (bunk bed) and more. The Netherlands property also allows travelers to connect up to nine rooms.

With a continuously evolving menu, minimal waste and the best selection of fresh fish available daily, Pesca at Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak constantly invents dishes to give guests a unique experience each time they dine at the restaurant.

“We look forward to offering even more reliable and friendly travel experiences in these prime locales, and delivering truly local stays through flexible and modern design, the best of the neighborhood food and beverage offerings, and a local vibe that reflects the destination of each hotel,” Schuyler continued.

A distinguishing feature of all Motto by Hilton hotels is their open common space, Motto Commons. Serving as a neighborhood gathering space, the area provides a central place for guests and locals alike to grab a coffee, catch up on work or enjoy a cocktail.

The new properties join the brand’s other locations in the U.S., including Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea, Motto by Hilton Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square and Motto by Hilton Washington DC City Center.

