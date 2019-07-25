Nebraska Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Hilton Over Drip Pricing
Donald Wood July 25, 2019
After a nationwide investigation, the Nebraska Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against hotel industry giant Hilton based on deceptive business practices.
According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson accused Hilton of a practice known as drip pricing, which is where a hotel lists its rooms at an artificially low rate and adds more fees later in the booking process.
The Federal Trade Commission warned the hotel industry against drip pricing in 2012, saying it may violate federal consumer protection law. The lawsuit claims Hilton knew of the warning and continued to hide fees.
“For years, Hilton has misled consumers in Nebraska regarding the true cost of certain Hilton hotel rooms,” Peterson said in a statement. “They failed to heed warnings from the Federal Trade Commission and the mounting complaints from their own customers.”
The lawsuit was filed after a nationwide investigation into drip pricing that involved officials from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Hilton responded by saying the resort fees were only administered at a select few of its hotels and guests were aware of the charges.
“Resort fees are charged at less than two percent of our properties globally, enable additional value for our guests, and are always fully disclosed when booking through Hilton channels,” a Hilton spokesperson said. “We have not yet been served the related documents, so we will take the opportunity to review these before providing additional comment.”
As part of the lawsuit, Peterson is looking to force Hilton to display all prices for its rooms upfront, pay restitution to customers who were allegedly misled by the drip pricing and pay fines to the government.
