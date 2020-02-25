New Capsule Hotel Opens at Cancun International Airport
Hotel & Resort Mexico Tourism Board Alexandra Roy February 24, 2020
A new, modern capsule hotel, only the second of its kind in Mexico, has opened at Cancun International Airport.
According to the Riviera Maya News, the new complex, the Yellow Capsule Hotel, offers 50 capsules or rooms including 16 double occupancy and 34 single occupancy to allow passengers in transit a place to rest.
The capsule hotel was created with transit travelers in mind, offering customers free coffee and several common area spaces to enjoy including a rest area, a terrace, and a work area.
Quintana Roo State Governor Carlos Joaquin was among those present at the opening ceremony for the new complex. He said the project is a good reflection of how the private sector continues to support the continued growth of the state of Quintana Roo.
"The project will allow the region to increase its competitiveness and create jobs while fuelling the sense of pride in our own communities," said Joaquin.
Capsule hotels are typically Japanese hotels that have optimizing the maximum occupancy space and whose rooms are limited to a simple sleeper cabin.
Carlos Joaquin explained that of the approximately 23 million tourists who visited Quintana Roo last year, 2.5 million were millennials who visited the Cancun and Riviera Maya regions. During this period, more than 107,000 hotel rooms were added to the region's hotel portfolio, allowing the State to outperform its growth by 4% compared to the same period the year before, and to meet needs from new markets.
