New Hyatt Inclusive Collection Resort Opens in Saint Lucia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the highly anticipated opening of Zoëtry Marigot Bay Saint Lucia, part of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection.
The new resort marks the Zoëtry brand's debut in the Caribbean island country. Located on one of the most desirable marinas of Marigot Bay, guests can select from options such as a private yacht, helicopter transfer or deluxe vehicle and will quickly be immersed in a tranquil retreat via the brand's signature Endless Privileges experience.
Highlights include a variety of a la carte food and beverage options, elevated service levels and amenities, and enrichment experiences. Guests can also participate in expert-led wellness sessions and indulge in private dinners.
In addition to accessing luxe accommodations, culinary delights and holistic well-being via The Spa Village, cabin-style treatment rooms and fitness sanctuary, guests will benefit from easy access to top attractions such as UNESCO sites, historic landmarks and one-of-a-kind experiences.
"Saint Lucia’s beautiful Caribbean landscape is a natural fit for the Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts brand, and we are thrilled to collaborate with the hotel owner to bring this new idyllic vacation option to the island,” Gonzalo del Peón, Group President of AMResorts Americas & Global Commercial, said in a statement. "The Inclusive Collection’s entry into St. Lucia reflects our commitment to grow in markets that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers."
"Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia is intended to create a guest experience that cultivates moments which matter most, from personal enrichment experiences to holistic wellbeing programming for self-fulfillment that extends beyond the journey," added Erica Doyne, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. "The Zoëtry brand’s philosophy of the ‘Art of Life,’ blends the Greek word Zoe, or life, and Poetry, or artful creations, and is expected to deliver guests unhurried pleasures with the highest level of personal service."
