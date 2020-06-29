New Las Vegas Hotel Set to Open Later This Year
June 29, 2020
Las Vegas is generally known as an adult town.
Oh, it tried the whole family atmosphere thing years and years ago but, in the end, there’s a reason why it’s known as Sin City and its motto is What Happens Here Only Happens Here.
Now Vegas is set to welcome what is being billed as the first adults-only resort and casino when Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas opens with gambling, restaurants and other amenities on Oct. 28, according to Travel Weekly.
Circa, which was just completed earlier this month, is welcoming guests to the 777-room hotel on Dec. 28, just in time for New Year’s Eve.
"From the beginning, I envisioned Circa to be a resort that pays homage to Las Vegas' vibrant past while introducing bold, modern elements. This will certainly shine through in our room and suite collection," said Derek Stevens, Circa's CEO. "Vintage details are combined with high-tech amenities to create an experience that's uniquely Circa. I also love to throw a good party, and I can promise that every room and suite will deliver maximum entertainment."
Circa will have several types of rooms. Standard rooms will be between 403 and 752 square feet and feature refrigerators and 55-inch TVs. Circa's suites range from 822 to 1,612 square feet and are specially designed to party, with a full wet bar with refrigerator and 65-inch TVs. Bunk bed suites, which are 1,362 square feet, and pads, measuring 713 square feet, are available for those traveling with friends.
They include a full dining area, a living room with couches, a wet bar and refrigerator and a charger port for each bed. And, finally, six Founders Suites on the resort's top three floors average 1,831 square feet.
Vegas recently reopened after the coronavirus outbreak and things are slowly starting to return to normal, although it's a bit of a new normal given many places are requiring guests to wear face masks.
