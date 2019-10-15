New Luxury TriBeCa Hotel Development Moves Forward Under New Financing
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti October 15, 2019
CBCS Washington Street LP’s (CBCS) recent bankruptcy proceedings have concluded in the Southern District Court of New York and the Bankruptcy Court, and its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization has been approved, authorizing new debt and equity financing in order to move forward on its project located at 456 Greenwich Street in TriBeCa.
Joshua Caspi, co-general partner of CBCS, announced that Hana Financial Investment, a prominent Korean financial institution, will be providing $135-million loan so that construction can be completed on a new, upscale, 96-room hotel that’s under development for international luxury hotel brand Le Fouquet’s, set to be managed by France’s premier luxury operator, Groupe Lucien Barriere.
Equity co-general partner APW has promised to contribute an additional $19 million to the project under the leadership of experienced hotel developer and operator, James Parks, and in conjunction with Caspi Development.
Fred B. Ringel of Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck, P.C., the partnership’s attorneys, remarked that, “All parties, including the ground lessor’s President, Vincent J. Ponte, and his counsel at Kramer Levin worked tirelessly and cooperatively to resolve outstanding issues, and enable this exciting development to move forward. The partnership is confident that with this financing and additional equity in place, the project will proceed without delay.”
Teneo Capital was responsible for providing the partnership with a feasibility option, serving as investment banker and financial advisor during the process. Chris Wu, President of Teneo’s Restructuring Group, said, “The exit financing from Hana and the general partners with the landlord’s support is a testament to the intrinsic value of the project on one of the greatest development sites remaining in all of TriBeCa, and it is sure to be an iconic and marquee hotel.”
With site preparation and foundation work nearly finished, major New York construction manager, AECOM Tishman, has been contracted to continue the development, with an anticipated 2022 completion date.
For more information on New York City
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS