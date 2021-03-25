New Parlor Suites Now Available at Trump International Beach Resort
The independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort, situated on South Florida’s Sunny Isles Beach, has introduced a new room type, now available for reservation. The luxury resort’s new Parlor Suites offer a two or three-bedroom layout, allowing families or “travel pods” the opportunity to safely gather as pandemic-related restrictions are eased.
The new room type is a part of an overall revamp of spaces and services at the resort. During its temporary closure last year, the management team took the time to strategize and reimagine the guest experience from start to finish. This includes the recently renovated lobby and new Saka Mori restaurant, as well as the official launch of Go Hotel Life, a comprehensive contactless guest services app.
Two-Bedroom Parlor Suite
The 1,214-square-foot suite offers either bay or ocean views and accommodates up to eight guests. One bedroom features a king-size bed and sleeper sofa, while the other features two queen-size beds.
Three-Bedroom Parlor Suite
Also available with bay or ocean views, this suite encompasses 1,764 square feet and accommodates up to 12 guests. It features a king-size bed with sleeper sofa, as well as two queen-size beds in the second and third bedrooms.
The new Parlor Suites include the following:
—High-speed internet access (WiFi)
—iHome station
—46-inch LED Samsung TV
—Simmons Felicity Pillow Top mattress
—Kitchenette with mini-fridge, microwave, coffee maker and wet bar
—Washer and dryer
—Spacious bathroom with granite countertops
—Glass-enclosed shower and tub
—Luxurious bathroom amenities
—Bathrobes and slippers
For more information, please call (305) 692-5771 or visit www.trumpmiami.com.
SOURCE: Trump International Beach Resort press release.
