New Storied Collection Links Travelers To Historic Properties

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey October 04, 2022

Grantley Hall
Grantley Hall. (photo via Storied Collection)

Storied Collection, a new portfolio of 28 castle estates and chateaux in England, Scotland and Ireland is targeting travelers in history, ancestry and experiential travel.

“Britain and Ireland are awash with historic residences-turned-hotels and many have fascinating stories to tell,” said Storied Collection Co-Founder Justin Hauge, one of the three co-founders, who once led customer experience and sales teams at Airbnb.

Storied Collection is all about bringing people closer to history.”

The two other co-founders are Michael Goldin, former business director for Rented.com and NoiseAware, a noise-monitoring company designed for short-term rental properties; and Rob Paterson, who served as CEO of Best Western U.K. until mid-2021.

Storied Collection includes such properties as Ireland’s 800-year-old Ashford Castle; Billesley Manor, thought to be where Shakespeare wed Anne Hathaway; and Grantley Hall, which was once the home of lords, knights and Parliament members.

Ashford Castle
Ashford Castle. (photo via Storied Collection)

“One of the most exciting and unique aspects of Storied is that so many people have a lineage that traces back to the owners and residents of these very properties, including my Co-Founder Michael,” Hauge said.

“We estimate north of 80 million people can trace their heritage to a Storied property.

“By staying with us, many guests will be tracing their forebears’ footsteps.”

