New Storied Collection Links Travelers To Historic Properties
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey October 04, 2022
Storied Collection, a new portfolio of 28 castle estates and chateaux in England, Scotland and Ireland is targeting travelers in history, ancestry and experiential travel.
“Britain and Ireland are awash with historic residences-turned-hotels and many have fascinating stories to tell,” said Storied Collection Co-Founder Justin Hauge, one of the three co-founders, who once led customer experience and sales teams at Airbnb.
“Storied Collection is all about bringing people closer to history.”
The two other co-founders are Michael Goldin, former business director for Rented.com and NoiseAware, a noise-monitoring company designed for short-term rental properties; and Rob Paterson, who served as CEO of Best Western U.K. until mid-2021.
Storied Collection includes such properties as Ireland’s 800-year-old Ashford Castle; Billesley Manor, thought to be where Shakespeare wed Anne Hathaway; and Grantley Hall, which was once the home of lords, knights and Parliament members.
“One of the most exciting and unique aspects of Storied is that so many people have a lineage that traces back to the owners and residents of these very properties, including my Co-Founder Michael,” Hauge said.
“We estimate north of 80 million people can trace their heritage to a Storied property.
“By staying with us, many guests will be tracing their forebears’ footsteps.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Europe
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS