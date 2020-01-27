Last updated: 07:00 PM ET, Mon January 27 2020

New Year, New You at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina

Marigot Bay Resort & Marina Janeen Christoff January 27, 2020

Marigot Bay Resort’s Spa Village
PHOTO: Indulge in a treatment at Marigot Bay Resort’s Spa Village. (photo via Marigot Bay Resort & Marina)

What better way to welcome a new year, a new decade and a new you than with a vacation in paradise?

The Spa Village at Marigot Bay Resort, Spa & Marina has integrated a new wellness program into its holistic health approach.

Guests can combine luxury pampering with a five-day fitness program as well as take advantage of a growing number of healthy eating options across the resort’s four restaurants. Together, with the complementary AbSoLucian roster of fitness classes, these options provide a new holistic experience for the body, mind and spirit.

The new changes have come about with the addition of Elezer Charles as Marigot Bay’s recently recruited spa manager.

Along with her team of professional therapists, she is remaking the Spa Village into the most talked-about feature on the property, introducing a new passion for the high-end organic products and world-class treatments offered in the resort’s serene tropical setting.

The Spa Village welcomes guests looking to indulge the senses and clear their minds, releasing the tensions of home. Whether choosing to unwind with a peaceful sauna experience or looking to ignite the senses with a signature spa treatment, guests will find peace and relaxation.

One of the most unique spa journeys available to guests is the menu of Saint Lucian Exclusive Treatments. Each of these treatments, which range from 50- to 90-minutes long, incorporate the healing traditions of the island's local cultures.

Guests can choose a Fiksyon potion administered with a Swedish massage to stimulate the natural healing powers of the body or enjoy a pause, based on an ancient Saint Lucian tradition designed to cleanse, detox and purify the body.

The Volcan is a 90-minute treatment that incorporates sulfur mud from the Caribbean’s only drive-in volcano, which slowly draws out toxins within the body while guests enjoy a de-stress scalp massage and a foot massage before a hot stone back massage.

Spa Village
PHOTO: Enjoy a massage at the Spa Village. (photo via Marigot Bay Resort & Marina)

Longer treatments, known as Sanctuary Escapes, range from 90 minutes to 180 minutes and include body scrubs, foot wraps, skin analyses, masks and more incorporated with massages for the ultimate relaxation experience.

Guests can also choose to put their best face forward with a variety of facials, including a rose crystal lymphatic facial, a vitamin c and papaya enzyme peel, a men’s environmental repair facial, a deep cleansing holistic facial and more.

There is also a long menu of massages to choose from such as aromatherapy treatments, deep tissue massage, reflexology and more, making the Spa Village the ideal Caribbean destination for relaxation and rejuvenation.

