Nick Jr Friends Event Returns to Nickelodeon Punta Cana

Nick Jr. Friends Event
The Nick Jr Friends event is geared toward preschoolers. (photo via Karisma Hotels & Resorts)

The popular Nick Jr. Friends Event will return to Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana and debut at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya this fall.

Families can capitalize on savings of up to 43 percent and up to $400 in resort credits for bookings made now through October 30, 2002, for travel taking place between September 8 through October 31, 2022.

The preschooler event enables guests to interact with such characters as Chase, Marshall and Skye from PAW Patrol, Blue from Blue’s Clues & You!, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, and, for the first time, Santiago of the Seas.

“We are beyond excited to bring back our Nick Jr. Friends Event to our resorts this fall after continued overwhelming success,” said Daniel Lozano, vice president of operations at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “Families can expect signature experiences coupled with new playful surprises that will make this year’s event bigger and better than ever.”

The two resorts are equipped with Aqua Nick waterparks, family-themed suites, Club Nick for kids, the Gourmet Inclusive Experience by Karisma, limited edition events and experiences, and much more.

