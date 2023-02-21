Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Offers New Slime Break Getaway and Easter Programming
Karisma Hotels & Resorts is introducing a new Slime Break Getaway at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana from March 18 through April 16 with holiday savings and resort credit of up to $350.
Guests who book the Slime Break Getaway for this spring season can save up to 40 percent off and enjoy $350 worth of resort credit when they book now through the end of April. A minimum three-night booking is required. Resort credit can be redeemed for room upgrades, private Slimings, spa services and more.
The resorts are also offering several new Easter-themed programs from April 3-9, including making Easter crafts at Club Nick, decorating eggs, doing family-friendly Easter egg hunts and even a visit from the Easter bunny. Easter Day will also have a dedicated brunch and Pajama Jam Breakfast.
“We can’t wait to introduce Slime Break Getaway and Easter programming at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts,” said Daniel Lozano, Vice President of Operations at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “This Slime-centric immersive event is perfect for celebrating what Spring Break is all about, family, imagination and adventure for guests of all ages.”
