NYC & Company Launches First Hotel Week
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli January 04, 2022
Hoping to capitalize on the success of Restaurant Week and to boost post-holiday tourism, NYC & Company today starts its first-ever New York City Hotel Week.
The program, scheduled to run from January 4 to February 13, is offering 22 percent discounts at more than 100 participating hotels, including The Beekman Hotel; Lotte New York Palace; The Pierre New York; The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; Opera House Hotel; Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island; The Rockaway Hotel and The William Vale.
“As we welcome the new year, we stand firm in our commitment to support the City’s hospitality industry, which has shown resilience in these unprecedented times,” Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company, said in a statement. “NYC Hotel Week proudly supports hotels across all five boroughs and encourages visitors and New Yorkers to safely enjoy some of the City’s finest accommodations during a time with less crowds and more opportunity.”
NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the city.
NYC Hotel Week is the kickstart to the third year of NYC Winter Outing, which will run from January 18 to February 13 and offer deals across all five boroughs on dining out, Broadway shows, attractions, museums and performing arts.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on New York City
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS