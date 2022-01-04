Last updated: 12:35 PM ET, Tue January 04 2022

NYC & Company Launches First Hotel Week

Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli January 04, 2022

Pierre Hotel
The Pierre Hotel is just one of more than 100 hotels offering a discount during the NYC Hotel Week. (NYC & Company)

Hoping to capitalize on the success of Restaurant Week and to boost post-holiday tourism, NYC & Company today starts its first-ever New York City Hotel Week.

The program, scheduled to run from January 4 to February 13, is offering 22 percent discounts at more than 100 participating hotels, including The Beekman Hotel; Lotte New York Palace; The Pierre New York; The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; Opera House Hotel; Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island; The Rockaway Hotel and The William Vale.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

New York City NYC & Company Unveils Asian Content Hub Destination & Tourism

Fifth Avenue NYC NYC & Company Promotes Holiday Travel Destination & Tourism

A view from the Top of the Rockefeller Center in New York City NYC & Company Launches Largest-Ever Global Tourism... Destination & Tourism

The Top of the Rock observation deck New York City Shines a Spotlight on Summer Activities Destination & Tourism

The filming of "In the Heights" NYC & Company Partners With Warner Bros. To Promote R... Entertainment

“As we welcome the new year, we stand firm in our commitment to support the City’s hospitality industry, which has shown resilience in these unprecedented times,” Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company, said in a statement. “NYC Hotel Week proudly supports hotels across all five boroughs and encourages visitors and New Yorkers to safely enjoy some of the City’s finest accommodations during a time with less crowds and more opportunity.”

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the city.

NYC Hotel Week is the kickstart to the third year of NYC Winter Outing, which will run from January 18 to February 13 and offer deals across all five boroughs on dining out, Broadway shows, attractions, museums and performing arts.

For more information on New York City

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton Unveils Transformative Renovations

Dreams Resorts & Spas to Debut Colombia Property April 1

How to Enhance Your All-Inclusive Family Vacation

Where To Stay in Playa del Carmen

Montage Palmetto Bluff: Low Country Hospitality and Natural Abundance

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS