Omni Hotels & Resorts Named as Flag for New Hotel at Viking Lakes
Hotel & Resort July 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: MV Eagan Ventures and Viking Lakes Hotel Physician Partners join ownership forces with Dallas-based Omni Hotels & Resorts on new Omni Viking Lakes Hotel. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Omni Hotels & Resorts announced today its newest hotel with Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, a four-star, full-service hotel located in the Viking Lakes development in Eagan, Minnesota. Omni joins MV Eagan Ventures; Ecolab; the Davis Family of Cambria; and Viking Lakes Hotel Physician Partners as ownership partners of MVE Hotel, LLC.
“Omni Hotels & Resorts has extensive experience and a strong record in designing and operating luxury hotels and resorts across the country,” said MV Eagan Ventures Owner Mark Wilf. “The company’s expansion into Minnesota is a testament to this market and to the overall vision of developing Viking Lakes into a first-class destination.”
“Omni Hotels & Resorts is growing at a rapid pace over the next few years and our expansion into Minnesota with Omni Viking Lakes Hotel is an important next step in the strategic development of our brand,” said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “This project will be a true collaboration that reflects the American Nordic local color offering travelers a one-of-a-kind experience.”
Design & Décor
The hotel design, led by ESG Architecture & Design, draws upon Nordic architectural traditions and features elements inspired by the American Nordic landscapes of the North and the dynamic and unpredictable character of its climate and seasons. Awe-inspiring occurrences, such as the northern lights, combined with feelings of comfort, well-being and refuge inspire many of the forms, finishes and features within the hotel. Clean lines, neutral color palettes and simple, but deliberate design elements will be showcased throughout the guest rooms and public spaces.
“Omni is known for incorporating local flavor and color from each destination into our hotels,” said Laura McKoy, creative director + vice president of interior design of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “ESG did an amazing job at capturing the Nordic design elements in this hotel and we knew immediately at the onset of the partnership it would fit perfectly within our portfolio.”
Hotel Attributes
The 14-story Omni Viking Lakes Hotel will feature 320 finely appointed guest rooms inclusive of 14 suites. Guests will also be able to enjoy an all-day dining outlet; a specialty restaurant and lounge featuring a bar and outdoor terrace; a convenient “grab-and-go” market; retail outlet; espresso and lobby bar which will serve as a vibrant hub of activity; full service spa with multiple treatment rooms, sauna and steam room; large indoor pool with access to an outdoor terrace; and an expansive state-of-the-art fitness center.
Meetings & Events
The hotel will feature more than 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and pre-function space inclusive of a 7,500-square-foot ballroom and a 4,410-square-foot event center. Unique to
Omni Viking Lakes Hotel are six two-story hospitality lounges, which will be featured on every other guest room floor. Each lounge is nearly 1,500 square feet and will feature comfortable couches, communal tables, a fireplace and kitchen serving as an uncommon destination within the hotel for groups and meeting planners to utilize. From small boardroom meetings, conferences and large galas or wedding receptions to Sunday football tailgates and intimate concert settings, Omni Viking Lakes Hotel will be able to accommodate groups of all sizes with its robust offerings.
Set to open in late 2020, the hotel is well underway at nearly seven stories high. Construction is being led by MN Development Company, LLC, in collaboration with Minnesota-based firm Kraus Anderson. Architecture and interior design were conceptualized by ESG Architecture & Design. The hotel is a substantial piece of the Viking Lakes mixed-use development, a “Live, Work, Play” destination easily accessible from downtowns Minneapolis and St. Paul, the Mall of America and MSP International Airport. Viking Lakes is home to the Minnesota Vikings headquarters Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center and TCO Stadium. Additional uses for the planned development include corporate offices, retail, restaurants and entertainment.
SOURCE: Omni Hotels & Resorts press release.
