Omni Hotels & Resorts Unveils Future Strategic Plan
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 19, 2020
Omni Hotels & Resorts announced August 18 it would sell five of its hotels that no longer align with its plan to grow a stronger presence in the resort and convention center markets.
The five hotels Omni is considering selling are Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West, Omni Jacksonville Hotel, Omni Austin Hotel at Southpark, Omni San Antonio Hotel at the Colonnade and Omni Houston Hotel at Westside. The sales are led by Atlanta’s Hodges Ward Elliot.
“Pursuing the potential sale of assets that no longer align with the direction of our brand was a part of our strategy pre-COVID,” said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts.
“The hospitality industry was impacted immensely by the pandemic and as we emerge from this crisis, we must be forward-thinking about our brand strategies and portfolio offerings. Reinvesting capital into the convention center and resort market space allows us to grow our business and play to our strengths.”
Omni Hotels & Resorts will celebrate 25 years of single ownership with TRT Holdings, Inc. in 2021. Three new hotels are planned to open between October 2020 and summer 2021, including Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, Omni Oklahoma City Hotel and Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport.
For more information about Omni Hotels & Resorts, please visit OmniHotels.com.
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS