Only Four More Days to Save with Hard Rock's Pre-Black Friday Sale
There’s only four more days to save up to 55 percent off and receive free roundtrip transportation for stays at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana with Hard Rock’s Pre-Black Friday 2022 Sale.
The sale is available to book through November 15, 2022 for travel through June 15, 2023, though some blackout dates apply. The discount also includes free roundtrip transportation for two to and from the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) for travel through December 15, 2023, early check-in and late check-out (upon availability), and a 10 percent discount on select guided tours when guests sign up to the Hard Rock rewards program.
The Pre-Black Friday 2022 Sale is only available for qualified room types and applies only to new reservations. It is non-refundable and not applicable with any other type of reduced or discounted rate, including FAMs or travel agent rates.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is a family-friendly all-inclusive resort experience in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of included amenities to every room and suite option, including a hydro spa tub, private balcony and a free selection of guitars or Crosley Turntable upon request. Rooms and suites range from one-bedroom rooms with two double beds to larger two-bedroom suites with three king-sized beds and two sofa beds.
The resort offers nine restaurants, including the multisensory experience, Awaken Your Senses, along with a full-sized casino, thirteen different pools, the Oro Nightclub, a full-service spa, a dedicated golf course and plenty of daily activities and programming for both adults and children, including two kids’ clubs.
No matter how a guest enjoys their time at a resort, they’ll find ample opportunity to enjoy it at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.
For more information about the resort or its corresponding promotion, please click here.
