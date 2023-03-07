Opening Date, More Details Unveiled for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood March 07, 2023
Officials from Disneyland revealed the opening date and new information about the upcoming debut of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
The Disney Vacation Club property is scheduled to open to guests on September 28, 2023, and will surround guests with some of the most popular Walt Disney Animation Studios stories through a blend of contemporary designs and carefully curated pieces.
Opening date just announced! The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will open September 28, 2023! See how you’ll be surrounded by some of your favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios stories and more: https://t.co/tnz6LiBOYa pic.twitter.com/bOVnQMDAhA— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 6, 2023
When it debuts, The Villas will be the fourth tower at the AAA Four Diamond Disneyland Hotel, located just steps from the Downtown Disney District, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.
Inside the property, the lobby will feature a one-of-a-kind mural by Disney Animation artist Lorelay Bove designed exclusively for The Villas. The hotel will also boast 344 themed rooms, including duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas and grand villas.
Each room includes modern amenities with touches of Disney magic, themed after films like The Jungle Book, Sleeping Beauty, The Princess and the Frog, Fantasia and more. Guests can also enjoy a vibrantly colored, mid-century modern hangout for the entire family.
The multi-level three-bedroom Grand Villa sleeps up to 12 people. The Grand Villa’s first floor features a full-size kitchen, a large dining space, a double-sided fireplace and a private outdoor balcony. A primary suite on the first floor is also inspired by “Bambi.”
Disney Vacation Club Members can begin to make rental reservations on March 15, while bookings open to Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders on march 16. General public bookings debut on March 17.
The Villas are limited in availability and are subject to restrictions and change without notice.
The new villas are just the most recent exciting announcement for Disneyland. The entertainment giant recently revealed how the soon-to-be-former Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure Park would turn into San Fransokyo from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Big Hero 6.
