Palace Announces 6th Annual Pro Awards at Le Blanc Los Cabos
Palace Resorts—the company that sets the standard in luxury five-star, all-inclusive resort accommodations—is excited to announce that for the first time, Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos will be the exclusive host of the sixth annual Global PRO Awards on September 12-15, 2019.
This is a global gathering of loyal travel agents, industry partners and executives, where they immerse themselves in a four-day retreat, fully embracing themselves firsthand in the “#LeBlancEscape” lifestyle. It's an event that promises to make agents feel like they are on the ultimate relaxation getaway.
“For this year’s conference, we wanted to stay away from the traditional, structured conference format and offer a different experience. We want travel agents to discover this great product that is Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos on their own and take back with them incredible memories. We believe there is no better sales tool for an agent than to transmit to their clients their own vacation experience. This is an approach where everyone is a winner,” said Frank Corzo, Vice President of U.S. Field Sales for Palace Resorts. “We want agents to know that they are our top priority and we are continuously looking for new, creative ideas to help them achieve and exceed their sales goals.”
The exclusive event will kick off with a lavish welcome party featuring delicious cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Travel agents will have the opportunity to interact with the Palace Resorts sales team and executives, as well as with resort staff and learn about the projects the brands have in store for the future.
Agents will have two full days of leisure with a variety of activities and excursions, from luxury golf to sailing around the Sea of Cortez, or guests can choose to simply relax in the luxury VIP cabanas overlooking the infinity pool.
They will also have an exclusive opportunity to preview and experience the resort's newest offering, the recently unveiled Royal Residence, the ultimate in luxury accommodations and sophistication, catering to those guests that want a private residence feel, without sacrificing luxury, amenities and opulence the Le Blanc Spa Resort brand is known for.
A hidden gem within the resort—the lavish beachfront two-level residence—comes with a private butler, measures an impressive 18,428.42 square feet and can accommodate up to 12 adults comfortably, including four extravagant oceanfront bedrooms.
For those who are looking to indulge in ultimate wellness, attendees will have the chance to take advantage of the resort’s 29,000 sq. ft. BLANCSPA which features a hydrotherapy area, hot & cold plunge pools, sauna, herbal steam room, chromotherapy, ice room, relaxation lounge and 25 treatment rooms.
Attendees will also be able to enjoy a variety of dining options that Le Blanc Spa Resort has to offer. Including a plethora of culinary experiences, such as Lumiere, the a la carte restaurant to Blanc Italia and Blanc Asia. For those looking for live entertainment, Le Blanc Spa Resort offers a variety of six different bars including BLANC Stage, BLANC Lobby, BLANC Sol, BLANC Eclipse and BLANC Fire, featuring live music.
The event will close with a black-tie gala, recognizing and honoring the highest producing PRO travel agents.
SOURCE: Palace Resorts press release.
