Palace Resorts Announces New Offerings
October 14, 2019
Palace Resorts is proud to announce innovative new additions to its culinary offerings. The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun has opened The Library, making it the first resort in Cancun to offer the mystery and glam that speakeasies are known for.
In addition, Palace Resorts has partnered with Robert Mondavi to its wine offerings, providing guests yet another option to the already stellar lineup of food & beverage options.
Moon Palace Cancun will now also welcome the brand’s first Indian restaurant, Agra; allowing guests to experience the abundance of flavors in this unique cuisine. To complete it’s up-leveling, Palace Resorts has added various new members to its culinary team, to lead the brand’s gastronomic offerings.
The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun recently opened its doors to the first speakeasy bar in the region, “The Library.” The stylishly vintage venue is inspired by the roaring 20’s and the only point of entry is through a secret entrance, behind the library shelves.
Guests can choose from a variety of uniquely hand-crafted cocktails transporting them back to the Prohibition-era: The Al Capone, a delicious chocolate martini with a hint of hazelnut and cinnamon, the House Negroni, unique blend of botanicals, bitters and a twist of orange peel and grapefruit, and the Gin Fizz, a mixture of tangy lemon and gin—among many others.
The speakeasy is an adults-only bar, and it’s open nightly to all guests from 6:00 pm to 1:00 am.
The partnership with Robert Mondavi means all Palace Resorts properties will now feature the popular wines at all restaurants as well as in every guest room. Robert Mondavi is one of the leading American namesake wineries since 1966, located in California.
The brand is renowned for producing some of the finest Cabernet Sauvignon wines in the world, as well as its Sauvignon Blanc grapes, from which he crafted his signature wine, Fume Blanc. Robert Mondavi joins other recognized brands of wine which are served at Palace Resorts, such as Concha y Toro from Chile and LA Cetto from Mexico.
Agra is the first authentic Indian restaurant to open its doors at Moon Palace Cancun, and it promises to offer the traditional and unique flavors India is known for.
Agra features dishes with an abundance of flavors including favorites such as vegetable samosas, the deliciously creamy, murgh tikka masala and lamb roganosh, naan and sweet Indian desserts, such as gulad jamun as well as mango and pistachio kulfi. The restaurant’s décor is reminiscent of a traditional Indian palace and is open for dinner.
What is cuisine without the amazing culinary masters that bring it to life? Palace Resorts has named Sarvesh Patanka as Executive Chef of Agra. Recently serving as sous chef, Chef Sarvesh brings four years of culinary experience and is deeply rooted in Indian flavors and cuisines.
In addition, Chef Florian Durre has also been promoted to Corporate Chef for Palace Resorts. Formerly the Executive Chef at Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos, Chef Durre has over 16 years in the luxury hospitality experience.
Lastly, Cesar Enciso has been promoted to Executive Chef of Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos. Chef Cesar has been working as a sous chef for the last few years and was responsible for developing the unique menus offered at Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos.
“As a brand, we are always looking for ways to exceed the guest experience within our culinary offerings. From our exclusive partnerships with Certified Angus Beef, and world-renowned pastry chef, Antonio Bachour to our newest partnership with American winery, Robert Mondavi, these partnerships exemplify our commitment consistently elevating the gourmet offerings across all of our properties” said Jabib Chapur, Vice President of Food & Beverage for Palace Resorts.
Palace Resorts properties feature only the finest, top-shelf liquors and premium-ingredient cuisine consisting of the highest quality standards. Its partnership with Certified Angus Beef brand makes it the first and ONLY luxury, all-inclusive hotel chain to offer Certified Angus Beef in all ten of the brand’s luxury all-inclusive resorts.
The brand also partnered with world-renowned pastry Chef Antonio Bachour. Bachour’s selection of signature desserts including his signature bonbons are available along with other sweet treats and are served at all Palace Resorts restaurants, assuring guests are consistently delighted with new epicurean experiences.
SOURCE: Palace Resorts press release.
