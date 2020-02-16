Palace Resorts’ Dream Wedding Offers
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Mackenzie Cullen February 16, 2020
Palace Resorts is determined to make dream weddings a reality.
To prove it, the all-inclusive brand is offering substantial perks for couples who choose to say “I do” at any Palace resort, from $1,500 Resort Credit to free Wi-Fi and calls to the continental U.S. and Canada.
Couples can earn $20 Wedding Credit per room for every night the wedding group stays, which can then be used for wedding essentials from the resort’s our Amada Flower Studio and Delight Cake Studio catalogs. The catalog provides endless possibilities for every kind of person, from the floral arrangements to wedding cake designs.
A wedding is one of the most important days in a couple’s life, so naturally, they would want to see all potential venues before booking the perfect location. Palace Resorts allows future spouses to learn all about Palace Resorts Weddings, meet with planners and suppliers and check out each wedding location.
These previews include a complimentary two-night stay at the host resort, an inspection of the host resort and other Palace properties, a mini bridal show and much more. View “Preview Paradise” events and dates here.
Couples who immediately fall in love with the beautiful tropical scenery that Palace Resorts offers can book nine months in advance and receive one complimentary room and one room upgrade for every eight paid rooms with a three-night minimum per room.
Destination weddings don’t have to be large affairs. In fact, Palace Resorts encourages smaller, sentimental weddings with their Intimate Celebrations offers. A wedding party that books between five and nine rooms will receive a complimentary one-hour private cocktail reception and a complimentary guest room upgrade.
No matter how long the guest list is, Palace Resorts wants to make sure each guest is well taken care of. The brand has a list of Group Benefits so that all guests from parents to relatives to friends enjoy their stay just as much as the happy couple.
Weddings are typically held on Fridays or weekends when it is more likely that guests will be available to attend. However, there are benefits to throwing a midweek wedding, and those benefits are courtesy of Palace Resorts.
Much like the guests who book early, couples who book a wedding ceremony on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday will receive one complimentary room and one room upgrade for every eight paid rooms with a three-night minimum stay.
The offers don’t just end after the ceremony, as Palace Resorts also has special offers for honeymooners who may not want to leave right after exchanging vows.
Contact a travel agent or click here to “take the next step” and speak with a Palace wedding coordinator.
For more information on Palace Resorts, Caribbean, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS